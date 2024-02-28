For Janux Therapeutics Inc [JANX], Analyst sees a rise to $24. What next?

Janux Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: JANX] closed the trading session at $49.75. The company report on February 27, 2024 at 5:00 PM that Janux Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: JANX) (Janux), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a broad pipeline of novel immunotherapies by applying its proprietary technology to its Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulator (TRACIr) platforms, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of $175.0 million of shares of its common stock. In addition, Janux expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $26.25 million of shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the shares to be sold in the offering are to be sold by Janux. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or the actual size or terms of the offering.

BofA Securities, TD Cowen, Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. and William Blair & Company, L.L.C. are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 363.65 percent and weekly performance of 399.50 percent. The stock has been moved at 351.86 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 433.23 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 439.00 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 137.24K shares, JANX reached to a volume of 15429125 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Janux Therapeutics Inc [JANX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JANX shares is $37.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JANX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Janux Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, William Blair raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Janux Therapeutics Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Janux Therapeutics Inc is set at 4.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for JANX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 271.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.57.

JANX stock trade performance evaluation

Janux Therapeutics Inc [JANX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 399.50. With this latest performance, JANX shares gained by 433.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 351.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 224.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JANX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 94.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 96.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 92.84 for Janux Therapeutics Inc [JANX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.97, while it was recorded at 21.66 for the last single week of trading, and 10.72 for the last 200 days.

Janux Therapeutics Inc [JANX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Janux Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 24.55 and a Current Ratio set at 24.55.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Janux Therapeutics Inc [JANX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Janux Therapeutics Inc posted -0.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.49/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JANX.

Janux Therapeutics Inc [JANX]: Institutional Ownership

