CXApp Inc [CXAI] is 118.60% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

CXApp Inc [NASDAQ: CXAI] gained 81.94% on the last trading session, reaching $2.82 price per share at the time. The company report on November 14, 2023 at 5:46 PM that CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI) Announces Q3 2023 Financial Results: Record Growth & Industry Momentum for CXAI Platform.

Double Digit RPO Growth.

If compared to the average trading volume of 504.32K shares, CXAI reached a trading volume of 98578997 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CXApp Inc [CXAI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CXAI shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CXAI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CXApp Inc is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for CXAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.47.

Trading performance analysis for CXAI stock

CXApp Inc [CXAI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 90.54. With this latest performance, CXAI shares gained by 131.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CXAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.42 for CXApp Inc [CXAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3000, while it was recorded at 1.6700 for the last single week of trading, and 4.1300 for the last 200 days.

CXApp Inc [CXAI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

CXApp Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.15 and a Current Ratio set at 1.15.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at CXApp Inc [CXAI]

The top three institutional holders of CXAI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CXAI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CXAI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.