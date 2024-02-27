ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc [ZVSA] Revenue clocked in at $0.00 million, up 20.00% YTD: What’s Next?

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: ZVSA] jumped around 0.28 points on Monday, while shares priced at $1.08 at the close of the session, up 34.83%. The company report on February 22, 2024 at 7:47 AM that ZyVersa Therapeutics Publishes New White Paper Detailing the Role of Inflammasomes and ASC Specks in Neurological Diseases, and Data Supporting Inflammasome ASC Inhibitor IC 100 as a Potential Therapeutic Option.

Neurological diseases, which affect up to 16 million people over 18 years old in the US, are the leading cause of physical and cognitive disability.

A growing body of evidence supports that activation of more than one type of inflammasome contributes to development of common neurological diseases, and that extracellular ASC specks are involved in disease progression..

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.12M shares, ZVSA reached a trading volume of 88457112 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc [ZVSA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZVSA shares is $14.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZVSA stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.22 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.96.

How has ZVSA stock performed recently?

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc [ZVSA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 83.08. With this latest performance, ZVSA shares gained by 63.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -79.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZVSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 90.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.31 for ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc [ZVSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7241, while it was recorded at 0.7412 for the last single week of trading, and 5.2011 for the last 200 days.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc [ZVSA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.17 and a Current Ratio set at 0.17.

Insider trade positions for ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc [ZVSA]

The top three institutional holders of ZVSA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ZVSA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ZVSA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.