Market cap of Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation [STRC] reaches 27.27M – now what?

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation [NASDAQ: STRC] gained 78.63% or 0.46 points to close at $1.05 with a heavy trading volume of 9199265 shares. The company report on January 17, 2024 at 4:01 PM that Sarcos Welcomes Back Co-Founder and Former CEO Ben Wolff to Lead Company Following Pivot to Industrial AI Software Focus.

Laura Peterson takes on role of Executive Vice Chairman.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (“Sarcos”) (NASDAQ: STRC) (NASDAQ: STRCW) is pleased to announce that effective as of February 23, 2024, the company’s co-founder and former CEO, Ben Wolff, will resume the role of president and CEO as the Company pursues its next phase of innovation and growth, with a concerted focus on commercializing and deploying the robotic artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) software platform that the Company began developing under Wolff’s leadership in 2019. Laura Peterson, who served as CEO of Sarcos for much of 2023, will assume the role of executive vice chairman and will continue to serve on the Company’s Board of Directors.

The daily chart for STRC points out that the company has recorded 1.44% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 120.04K shares, STRC reached to a volume of 9199265 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation [STRC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STRC shares is $1.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STRC stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for STRC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.13.

Trading performance analysis for STRC stock

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation [STRC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 92.52. With this latest performance, STRC shares gained by 108.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STRC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 90.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.42 for Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation [STRC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6019, while it was recorded at 0.6565 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1251 for the last 200 days.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation [STRC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.59 and a Current Ratio set at 7.72.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation [STRC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation posted -0.72/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.87/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 17.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STRC.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation [STRC]

The top three institutional holders of STRC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in STRC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in STRC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.