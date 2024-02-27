For Akili Inc [AKLI], Analyst sees a rise to $2. What next?

Akili Inc [NASDAQ: AKLI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 104.11% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 88.46%. The company report on February 26, 2024 at 8:47 AM that Akili Announces Positive Results from Shionogi’s Phase 3 Clinical Trial of Localized Version of Akili’s EndeavorRx® for Pediatric ADHD Patients in Japan.

Japanese Product Now Under Review for Nationwide Marketing Approval.

Akili, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKLI), a leading digital medicine company, today announced that its Japanese partner Shionogi & Co. Ltd has submitted Akili’s digital therapeutic SDT-001 for marketing approval with the Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare. SDT-001 is the Japanese, localized version of Akili’s AKL-T01 (marketed as EndeavorRx® in the United States), which has previously been authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as the world’s first prescription digital therapeutic for improving attentional functioning in pediatric ADHD patients aged 8 to 17.

Over the last 12 months, AKLI stock dropped by -70.82%. The one-year Akili Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.77. The average equity rating for AKLI stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $35.42 million, with 78.31 million shares outstanding and 43.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 159.57K shares, AKLI stock reached a trading volume of 127689358 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Akili Inc [AKLI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AKLI shares is $0.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AKLI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Akili Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Akili Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Akili Inc is set at 0.07 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.11.

AKLI Stock Performance Analysis:

Akili Inc [AKLI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 88.46. With this latest performance, AKLI shares gained by 77.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AKLI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.40 for Akili Inc [AKLI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3464, while it was recorded at 0.2711 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7423 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Akili Inc Fundamentals:

Akili Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.95 and a Current Ratio set at 6.95.

AKLI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Akili Inc posted -0.72/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.31/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -132.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AKLI.

Akili Inc [AKLI] Institutonal Ownership Details

