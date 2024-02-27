Coeur Mining Inc [CDE] Is Currently -6.25 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Coeur Mining Inc [NYSE: CDE] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.25% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.04%. The company report on February 26, 2024 at 4:34 PM that Coeur Announces Flow-Through Shares Private Placement to Advance Silvertip Exploration.

C$34 million of expected proceeds to fund accelerated exploration program.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Coeur Mining, Inc. (“Coeur” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CDE) today announced that it has arranged a private placement (the “Offering”) of 7,704,725 flow-through common shares of the Company that will qualify as “flow-through shares” within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the “flow-through shares”) for gross proceeds of approximately $25 million (C$34 million), resulting in a 27% premium. The offering will be subject to a four-month hold period.

Over the last 12 months, CDE stock dropped by -15.28%. The one-year Coeur Mining Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 33.07. The average equity rating for CDE stock is currently 1.62, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $984.96 million, with 386.28 million shares outstanding and 380.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.44M shares, CDE stock reached a trading volume of 6851707 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Coeur Mining Inc [CDE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CDE shares is $3.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CDE stock is a recommendation set at 1.62. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Coeur Mining Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 03, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on September 22, 2023, representing the official price target for Coeur Mining Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3.75, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Buy rating on CDE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coeur Mining Inc is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for CDE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16.

CDE Stock Performance Analysis:

Coeur Mining Inc [CDE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.04. With this latest performance, CDE shares dropped by -7.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.78 for Coeur Mining Inc [CDE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.90, while it was recorded at 2.63 for the last single week of trading, and 2.76 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Coeur Mining Inc Fundamentals:

Coeur Mining Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.38 and a Current Ratio set at 0.92.

CDE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Coeur Mining Inc posted -0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -22.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CDE.

Coeur Mining Inc [CDE] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CDE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CDE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CDE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.