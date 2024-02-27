Ascent Solar Technologies Inc [ASTI] Stock trading around $0.56 per share: What’s Next?

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc [NASDAQ: ASTI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -7.70% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -14.19%. The company report on February 26, 2024 at 7:30 AM that Ascent Solar Technologies to Fly Space Solar Modules on NASA’s Upcoming LISA-T Mission.

LISA-T is the fourth mission in NASA’s Pathfinder Technology Demonstrator (PTD) series of missions evaluating novel, small spacecraft capabilities on orbit. Managed by NASA’s Ames Research Center in Silicon Valley, these demonstration missions facilitate the direct infusion of new technologies into the agency’s future science and exploration missions. LISA-T (PTD-4)’s solar arrays are lower mass and stowed volume, and produce three times more power than alternative PV solutions traded within the system envelope. PTD-4’s deployable solar arrays are designed to scale larger than the mission’s CubeSat form factor with options capable of generating kilowatts of power to small spacecraft.

Over the last 12 months, ASTI stock dropped by -99.52%.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.13 million, with 3.58 million shares outstanding and 3.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 88.10K shares, ASTI stock reached a trading volume of 19805988 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ascent Solar Technologies Inc is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.62.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc [ASTI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.19. With this latest performance, ASTI shares dropped by -20.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -95.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.67 for Ascent Solar Technologies Inc [ASTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7676, while it was recorded at 0.6196 for the last single week of trading, and 9.8884 for the last 200 days.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.19 and a Current Ratio set at 0.27.

