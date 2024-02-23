CBRE Group Inc [CBRE] moved up 1.18: Why It’s Important

CBRE Group Inc [NYSE: CBRE] closed the trading session at $91.53. The company report on February 21, 2024 at 8:30 AM that CBRE Named Top Real Estate Brand in Lipsey Survey for 23rd Consecutive Year.

Trammell Crow Company Remains Top Pure Development Company.

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE: CBRE) has been named the top global brand in commercial real estate by The Lipsey Company for the 23rd consecutive year. CBRE’s development services subsidiary, Trammell Crow Company, was the top-ranked pure development company for the sixth consecutive year.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -1.68 percent and weekly performance of 5.34 percent. The stock has been moved at 13.07 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.91 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 17.17 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.66M shares, CBRE reached to a volume of 3786188 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CBRE Group Inc [CBRE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CBRE shares is $97.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CBRE stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for CBRE Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2023, representing the official price target for CBRE Group Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $88, while Keefe Bruyette analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on CBRE stock. On July 22, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CBRE shares from 122 to 110.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CBRE Group Inc is set at 2.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for CBRE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for CBRE in the course of the last twelve months was 122.19.

CBRE stock trade performance evaluation

CBRE Group Inc [CBRE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.34. With this latest performance, CBRE shares gained by 5.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CBRE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.08 for CBRE Group Inc [CBRE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 87.96, while it was recorded at 92.08 for the last single week of trading, and 80.83 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CBRE Group Inc [CBRE] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CBRE Group Inc posted 0.92/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.86/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CBRE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CBRE Group Inc go to 11.00%.

CBRE Group Inc [CBRE]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CBRE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CBRE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CBRE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.