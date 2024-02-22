Greenbrook TMS Inc [GBNH] Revenue clocked in at $77.37 million, up 41.48% YTD: What’s Next?

Greenbrook TMS Inc [NASDAQ: GBNH] traded at a high on Wednesday, posting a 97.27 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.38. The company report on February 15, 2024 at 5:21 PM that GREENBROOK TMS RAISES US$2.5 MILLION IN DEBT FINANCING.

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ: GBNH) (“Greenbrook” or the “Company”) today announced that it has entered into the twenty-fifth amendment (the “Amendment”) to the Company’s credit facility (the “Credit Facility”) with affiliates of Madryn Asset Management, LP (“Madryn”). As part of the Amendment, the Company secured an additional US$2,538,071 in senior secured term loans from Madryn under the Credit Facility (the “New Loan”). After giving effect to the New Loan, the Company has an aggregate amount of approximately US$87 million outstanding under the Credit Facility.

The proceeds of the New Loan are expected to be used by the Company for general corporate and working capital purposes. The Company is also currently considering additional near-term financing options to address its future liquidity needs.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 113382376 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Greenbrook TMS Inc stands at 33.00% while the volatility over the past one month is 16.21%.

The market cap for GBNH stock reached $11.27 million, with 29.44 million shares outstanding and 8.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 509.34K shares, GBNH reached a trading volume of 113382376 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Greenbrook TMS Inc [GBNH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GBNH shares is $0.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GBNH stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Greenbrook TMS Inc is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for GBNH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.15.

How has GBNH stock performed recently?

Greenbrook TMS Inc [GBNH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 82.24. With this latest performance, GBNH shares gained by 31.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GBNH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.42 for Greenbrook TMS Inc [GBNH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2781, while it was recorded at 0.2383 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3775 for the last 200 days.

Greenbrook TMS Inc [GBNH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Greenbrook TMS Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.47 and a Current Ratio set at 0.47.

Earnings analysis for Greenbrook TMS Inc [GBNH]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Greenbrook TMS Inc posted -1.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.35/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -248.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GBNH.

Insider trade positions for Greenbrook TMS Inc [GBNH]

