Evercore ISI slashes price target on Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR [GRCL] – find out why.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR [NASDAQ: GRCL] traded at a high on Wednesday, posting a 0.05 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $10.25. The company report on February 20, 2024 at 7:45 AM that Gracell Biotechnologies Announces Shareholders’ Approval of Merger Agreement.

At least 458,283,333 of the Company’s total outstanding ordinary shares, par value of $0.0001 per share (“Ordinary Shares”), including Ordinary Shares represented by the Company’s American Depositary Shares (the “ADSs”), attended the EGM in person or by proxy. Each shareholder has one vote for each Ordinary Share. These shares represented approximately 94.8% of the total outstanding votes represented by the Company’s total Ordinary Shares outstanding at the close of business in the Cayman Islands on the record date of January 8, 2024. The Merger Agreement, the Plan of Merger and the Transactions, were approved by approximately 99.9% of the total votes cast at the EGM.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6416915 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR stands at 1.12% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.27%.

The market cap for GRCL stock reached $983.28 million, with 95.93 million shares outstanding and 71.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.36M shares, GRCL reached a trading volume of 6416915 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR [GRCL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GRCL shares is $10.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GRCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.11. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 27, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2023, representing the official price target for Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on GRCL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR is set at 0.16 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.44.

How has GRCL stock performed recently?

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR [GRCL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.87. With this latest performance, GRCL shares gained by 2.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 222.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 369.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.75 for Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR [GRCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.13, while it was recorded at 10.22 for the last single week of trading, and 5.01 for the last 200 days.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR [GRCL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.73 and a Current Ratio set at 7.73.

Earnings analysis for Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR [GRCL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR posted -0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -76.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GRCL.

Insider trade positions for Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR [GRCL]

The top three institutional holders of GRCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in GRCL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in GRCL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.