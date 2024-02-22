Century Therapeutics Inc [IPSC] gain 25.30% so far this year. What now?

Century Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: IPSC] traded at a low on Wednesday, posting a -9.76 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $4.16. The company report on February 1, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Century Therapeutics to Present at the Guggenheim Healthcare Talks 6th Annual Biotechnology Conference.

A replay of the event will be available on the “Events & Presentations” page in the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at https://investors.centurytx.com/events-and-presentations and will be available for 90 days following the event.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4177183 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Century Therapeutics Inc stands at 6.84% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.85%.

The market cap for IPSC stock reached $248.93 million, with 58.47 million shares outstanding and 23.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 179.56K shares, IPSC reached a trading volume of 4177183 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Century Therapeutics Inc [IPSC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IPSC shares is $14.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IPSC stock is a recommendation set at 1.29. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Century Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 28, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Chardan Capital Markets raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Century Therapeutics Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on IPSC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Century Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for IPSC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 99.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.83.

How has IPSC stock performed recently?

Century Therapeutics Inc [IPSC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.09. With this latest performance, IPSC shares gained by 0.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 61.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IPSC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.96 for Century Therapeutics Inc [IPSC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.67, while it was recorded at 4.53 for the last single week of trading, and 2.77 for the last 200 days.

Century Therapeutics Inc [IPSC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Century Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.50 and a Current Ratio set at 8.50.

Earnings analysis for Century Therapeutics Inc [IPSC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Century Therapeutics Inc posted -0.53/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.59/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IPSC.

Insider trade positions for Century Therapeutics Inc [IPSC]

The top three institutional holders of IPSC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in IPSC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in IPSC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.