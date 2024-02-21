why Delta Air Lines, Inc. [DAL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $53.89

Delta Air Lines, Inc. [NYSE: DAL] jumped around 0.48 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $40.60 at the close of the session, up 1.20%. The company report on February 15, 2024 at 9:15 AM that UATP Receives Patent Approval for Innovative New Payment Technology.

The second patent awarded to UATP since 2021 covers technology that speeds and streamlines transactions between acquirers and the UATP One platform.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

UATP, the global payment network that enables organizations to simplify payment processes to expand their payment capabilities, has received approval from the US Patent and Trademark Office for patented Enhanced Intermediate Server technology that will improve the speed, efficiency and control of processing transactions for merchants utilizing the UATP One platform. This is the second patent UATP has received for its payment technology since 2021, reflecting its commitment to innovation and exploring new ways to add value for its clients.

Compared to the average trading volume of 10.26M shares, DAL reached a trading volume of 8186029 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Delta Air Lines, Inc. [DAL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DAL shares is $53.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DAL stock is a recommendation set at 1.22. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Delta Air Lines, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 07, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 08, 2023, representing the official price target for Delta Air Lines, Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $39, while Argus analysts kept a Buy rating on DAL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Delta Air Lines, Inc. is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for DAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for DAL in the course of the last twelve months was 22.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.34.

How has DAL stock performed recently?

Delta Air Lines, Inc. [DAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.05. With this latest performance, DAL shares gained by 8.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.14 for Delta Air Lines, Inc. [DAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.13, while it was recorded at 40.51 for the last single week of trading, and 39.54 for the last 200 days.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. [DAL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Delta Air Lines, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.34 and a Current Ratio set at 0.39.

Earnings analysis for Delta Air Lines, Inc. [DAL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Delta Air Lines, Inc. posted 0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.3/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Delta Air Lines, Inc. go to 20.12%.

Insider trade positions for Delta Air Lines, Inc. [DAL]

The top three institutional holders of DAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in DAL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in DAL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.