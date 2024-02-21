why Better Choice Company Inc [BTTR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $4.00

Better Choice Company Inc [AMEX: BTTR] closed the trading session at $0.21. The company report on February 9, 2024 at 9:45 AM that Better Choice Acquires Aimia Pet Healthco to Enter the GLP1 Pet Market.

More than half of all dogs and cats worldwide are classified as overweight or obese and can suffer from the same weight-related health complications as humans – including arthritis, diabetes, and high blood pressure. Following the successful creation by Pfizer of its Slentrol medication, Better Choice will work with Aimia to develop treats and toppers to safely combat pet obesity.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -25.23 percent and weekly performance of -4.26 percent. The stock has been moved at 11.30 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -18.26 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 3.40 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 651.94K shares, BTTR reached to a volume of 7624684 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Better Choice Company Inc [BTTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTTR shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTTR stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Better Choice Company Inc is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

BTTR stock trade performance evaluation

Better Choice Company Inc [BTTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.26. With this latest performance, BTTR shares dropped by -18.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.04 for Better Choice Company Inc [BTTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2583, while it was recorded at 0.2235 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2439 for the last 200 days.

Better Choice Company Inc [BTTR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Better Choice Company Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.02 and a Current Ratio set at 1.59.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Better Choice Company Inc [BTTR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Better Choice Company Inc posted -0.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -46.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BTTR.

Better Choice Company Inc [BTTR]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of BTTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in BTTR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in BTTR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.