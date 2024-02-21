Wall Street Analyst Downgrade U.S. Bancorp. [USB]. What else is Wall St. saying

U.S. Bancorp. [NYSE: USB] closed the trading session at $41.14. The company report on February 19, 2024 at 9:45 AM that Collin Morikawa, Young Golfers Participate in U.S. Bank Access Open Event.

The event celebrated Morikawa’s PGA Tour success and a renewal of the bank’s partnership with Morikawa and Youth on Course was announced.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -4.94 percent and weekly performance of 0.17 percent. The stock has been moved at 11.67 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.07 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 10.24 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.63M shares, USB reached to a volume of 7328220 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about U.S. Bancorp. [USB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for USB shares is $47.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on USB stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for U.S. Bancorp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2023, representing the official price target for U.S. Bancorp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for U.S. Bancorp. is set at 1.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for USB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for USB in the course of the last twelve months was 5.35.

USB stock trade performance evaluation

U.S. Bancorp. [USB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.17. With this latest performance, USB shares dropped by -2.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.95 for U.S. Bancorp. [USB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.16, while it was recorded at 40.92 for the last single week of trading, and 36.37 for the last 200 days.

U.S. Bancorp. [USB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

U.S. Bancorp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.58.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for U.S. Bancorp. [USB] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, U.S. Bancorp. posted 1.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for USB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for U.S. Bancorp. go to 6.00%.

U.S. Bancorp. [USB]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of USB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in USB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in USB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.