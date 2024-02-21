Peraso Inc [PRSO] is -84.35% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Peraso Inc [NASDAQ: PRSO] surged by $0.22 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $1.75. The company report on February 20, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Peraso Announces EtherWave – a Driverless Solution for Android Mobile Platforms.

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) (“Peraso” or the “Company”), a leader in mmWave technology, today announced the scheduled availability of its EtherWaveTM software package supporting the Company’s 60 GHz IEEE 802.11ad module products. This solution provides cross platform support, enabling the modules to be used with host devices running Android, Windows and Linux.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

EtherWave provides support for the standardized Communication Device Class (“CDC”) Network Control Module (“NCM”) interface which is natively supported on most personal computing platforms. CDC NCM provides for a more efficient method for transporting Ethernet data over USB compared to previously established protocols, such as CDC ECM and EEM. CDC NCM will allow Peraso’s wireless adapter USB 3.0 connection to communicate with the host device without installation of device specific drivers and to expand the range of devices which can utilize 60 GHz wireless for multi-gigabit connectivity. The Company anticipates that its customers will use the EtherWave software package for applications such as AR/VR and tactical communications, among others.

Peraso Inc stock has also gained 4.83% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PRSO stock has declined by -80.95% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -85.93% and lost -84.35% year-on date.

The market cap for PRSO stock reached $1.26 million, with 0.58 million shares outstanding and 0.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 90.23K shares, PRSO reached a trading volume of 8804966 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Peraso Inc [PRSO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PRSO shares is $10.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PRSO stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Peraso Inc is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for PRSO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.96.

PRSO stock trade performance evaluation

Peraso Inc [PRSO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.83. With this latest performance, PRSO shares dropped by -70.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -85.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRSO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.17 for Peraso Inc [PRSO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.1181, while it was recorded at 1.5720 for the last single week of trading, and 11.6438 for the last 200 days.

Peraso Inc [PRSO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Peraso Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.23 and a Current Ratio set at 2.77.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Peraso Inc [PRSO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Peraso Inc posted -5.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -6.8/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 23.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PRSO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Peraso Inc go to 30.00%.

Peraso Inc [PRSO]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of PRSO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in PRSO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in PRSO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.