Market cap of Pineapple Energy Inc [PEGY] reaches 3.79M – now what?

Pineapple Energy Inc [NASDAQ: PEGY] traded at a high on Tuesday, posting a 6.02 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.09. The company report on February 5, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Pineapple Energy Prices $1.0 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock.

Roth Capital Partners is acting as the sole placement agent for the offering.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9029180 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Pineapple Energy Inc stands at 13.17% while the volatility over the past one month is 19.85%.

The market cap for PEGY stock reached $3.79 million, with 43.06 million shares outstanding and 25.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.52M shares, PEGY reached a trading volume of 9029180 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Pineapple Energy Inc [PEGY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEGY shares is $2.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEGY stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pineapple Energy Inc is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEGY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13.

How has PEGY stock performed recently?

Pineapple Energy Inc [PEGY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.18. With this latest performance, PEGY shares dropped by -82.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -91.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEGY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 14.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 12.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 18.65 for Pineapple Energy Inc [PEGY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4673, while it was recorded at 0.0871 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9225 for the last 200 days.

Pineapple Energy Inc [PEGY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Pineapple Energy Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.63 and a Current Ratio set at 0.84.

Earnings analysis for Pineapple Energy Inc [PEGY]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pineapple Energy Inc posted -0.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -310.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEGY.

Insider trade positions for Pineapple Energy Inc [PEGY]

