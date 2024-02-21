H.C. Wainwright lifts Vincerx Pharma Inc [VINC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Vincerx Pharma Inc [NASDAQ: VINC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 70.72% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 79.65%. The company report on January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM that Vincerx Pharma Announces Compelling Clinical Efficacy of Enitociclib in Combination with Venetoclax and Prednisone in Lymphoma.

Investigators from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) report 2 partial responses (PR) in 3 peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL) patients and 1 PR in 2 double-hit diffuse large b-cell lymphoma (DH-DLBCL) patients in ongoing dose-escalation trial of enitociclib in combination with venetoclax and prednisone.

Vincerx remains on target to report early clinical data from lead VersAptx™ platform compounds, VIP236 (early 2024) and VIP943 (mid 2024).

Over the last 12 months, VINC stock rose by 171.05%. The one-year Vincerx Pharma Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 55.86. The average equity rating for VINC stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $66.06 million, with 21.24 million shares outstanding and 13.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 559.15K shares, VINC stock reached a trading volume of 12442470 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Vincerx Pharma Inc [VINC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VINC shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VINC stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Vincerx Pharma Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Vincerx Pharma Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Outperform rating on VINC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vincerx Pharma Inc is set at 0.29 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.98.

VINC Stock Performance Analysis:

Vincerx Pharma Inc [VINC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 79.65. With this latest performance, VINC shares gained by 188.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 272.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 171.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VINC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 88.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 92.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 85.10 for Vincerx Pharma Inc [VINC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1900, while it was recorded at 2.0300 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1300 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Vincerx Pharma Inc Fundamentals:

Vincerx Pharma Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.58 and a Current Ratio set at 2.58.

VINC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vincerx Pharma Inc posted -0.65/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.61/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -6.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VINC.

Vincerx Pharma Inc [VINC] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of VINC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in VINC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in VINC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.