D-Wave Quantum Inc [QBTS] gain 132.93% so far this year. What now?

D-Wave Quantum Inc [NYSE: QBTS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 17.82% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 51.85%. The company report on February 19, 2024 at 7:00 AM that NEC and D-Wave Introduce New Quantum Offerings to Australian Market.

NEC Australia and leading international quantum computing company, D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) (D-Wave), are partnering to release two new quantum services to the Australian market, further enhancing their quantum computing offering and options for Australia’s commercial sector, federal and state governments, and academia.

Optimising business operations exponentially faster than ‘traditional’ computers, quantum technology services from NEC Australia and D-Wave are able to navigate increasingly large datasets to find solutions to real-world problems, including logistics and supply chain management, emergency response, financial risk modelling and drug discovery.

Over the last 12 months, QBTS stock rose by 127.78%. The one-year D-Wave Quantum Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.61. The average equity rating for QBTS stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $232.47 million, with 113.34 million shares outstanding and 101.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.15M shares, QBTS stock reached a trading volume of 18080648 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on D-Wave Quantum Inc [QBTS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QBTS shares is $2.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QBTS stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for D-Wave Quantum Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 30, 2022, representing the official price target for D-Wave Quantum Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for D-Wave Quantum Inc is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for QBTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 28.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 36.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.47.

QBTS Stock Performance Analysis:

D-Wave Quantum Inc [QBTS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 51.85. With this latest performance, QBTS shares gained by 199.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 49.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 127.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QBTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.41 for D-Wave Quantum Inc [QBTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9900, while it was recorded at 1.8100 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2300 for the last 200 days.

Insight into D-Wave Quantum Inc Fundamentals:

D-Wave Quantum Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.29 and a Current Ratio set at 1.34.

QBTS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, D-Wave Quantum Inc posted -0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 15.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QBTS.

D-Wave Quantum Inc [QBTS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of QBTS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in QBTS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in QBTS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.