Sabre Corp [SABR] moved down -13.45: Why It’s Important

Sabre Corp [NASDAQ: SABR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -13.45% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -28.50%. The company report on February 15, 2024 at 7:55 AM that Sabre’s fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings materials available on its Investor Relations website.

Sabre Corporation (“Sabre”) (NASDAQ: SABR) today announced financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023. Sabre has posted its fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings release and earnings presentation to its Investor Relations webpage at investors.sabre.com/financial-information/quarterly results. The earnings release is also available on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov.

As previously announced, Sabre will host a live webcast of its fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings conference call today at 9:00 a.m. ET. Management will discuss the financial results, as well as comment on the forward outlook. The webcast is expected to last approximately one hour and will be accessible by visiting the Investor Relations section of Sabre’s website at investors.sabre.com.

Over the last 12 months, SABR stock dropped by -46.71%. The one-year Sabre Corp stock forecast points to a potential upside of 34.8. The average equity rating for SABR stock is currently 2.62, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.12 billion, with 379.57 million shares outstanding and 355.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.34M shares, SABR stock reached a trading volume of 18614471 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Sabre Corp [SABR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SABR shares is $4.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SABR stock is a recommendation set at 2.62. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Sabre Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sabre Corp is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for SABR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39.

SABR Stock Performance Analysis:

Sabre Corp [SABR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -28.50. With this latest performance, SABR shares dropped by -29.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SABR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.07 for Sabre Corp [SABR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.22, while it was recorded at 3.87 for the last single week of trading, and 4.04 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sabre Corp Fundamentals:

Sabre Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.27 and a Current Ratio set at 1.27.

SABR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sabre Corp posted -0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 21.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SABR.

Sabre Corp [SABR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SABR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in SABR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in SABR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.