New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] fell -52.10% so far this year. What now?

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYSE: NYCB] traded at a low on Friday, posting a -0.61 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $4.90. The company report on February 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM that NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. SETS DATE OF 2024 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) (the “Company”) today announced that Friday, May 17th, has been established as the date of its 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

The meeting will be held in a virtual format only, via live webcast, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 23629655 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of New York Community Bancorp Inc. stands at 7.52% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.93%.

The market cap for NYCB stock reached $3.54 billion, with 722.07 million shares outstanding and 708.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 23.08M shares, NYCB reached a trading volume of 23629655 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NYCB shares is $6.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NYCB stock is a recommendation set at 2.79. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for New York Community Bancorp Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New York Community Bancorp Inc. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for NYCB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.34.

How has NYCB stock performed recently?

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, NYCB shares dropped by -50.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NYCB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.50 for New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.89, while it was recorded at 4.79 for the last single week of trading, and 10.47 for the last 200 days.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.57.

Earnings analysis for New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, New York Community Bancorp Inc. posted 0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.23/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NYCB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for New York Community Bancorp Inc. go to -0.30%.

Insider trade positions for New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]

The top three institutional holders of NYCB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in NYCB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in NYCB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.