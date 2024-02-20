Market cap of Beamr Imaging Ltd [BMR] reaches 174.78M – now what?

Beamr Imaging Ltd [NASDAQ: BMR] jumped around 3.57 points on Friday, while shares priced at $13.57 at the close of the session, up 35.70%. The company report on February 15, 2024 at 4:15 PM that Beamr Imaging Ltd. Announces Closing of Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriter’s Option to Purchase Additional Shares.

ThinkEquity acted as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.85M shares, BMR reached a trading volume of 23297430 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Beamr Imaging Ltd [BMR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BMR shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BMR stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Beamr Imaging Ltd is set at 3.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for BMR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 60.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48.

How has BMR stock performed recently?

Beamr Imaging Ltd [BMR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 543.13. With this latest performance, BMR shares gained by 804.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 633.51% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BMR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.52 for Beamr Imaging Ltd [BMR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.63, while it was recorded at 12.73 for the last single week of trading, and 2.15 for the last 200 days.

Beamr Imaging Ltd [BMR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Beamr Imaging Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.97 and a Current Ratio set at 6.97.

Insider trade positions for Beamr Imaging Ltd [BMR]

The top three institutional holders of BMR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in BMR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in BMR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.