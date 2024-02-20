Market Analysts see Iris Energy Ltd [IREN] gaining to $6.50. Time to buy?

Iris Energy Ltd [NASDAQ: IREN] price plunged by -12.02 percent to reach at -$0.93. The company report on February 15, 2024 at 4:28 PM that Iris Energy Reports Second Quarter and Half Year FY24 Results.

The one-year IREN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.37. The average equity rating for IREN stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Iris Energy Ltd [IREN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IREN shares is $10.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IREN stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Iris Energy Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Iris Energy Ltd is set at 0.79 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.39.

IREN Stock Performance Analysis:

Iris Energy Ltd [IREN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.65. With this latest performance, IREN shares gained by 57.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 59.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IREN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.03 for Iris Energy Ltd [IREN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.74, while it was recorded at 7.34 for the last single week of trading, and 4.69 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Iris Energy Ltd Fundamentals:

Iris Energy Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 3.38.

Iris Energy Ltd [IREN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of IREN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in IREN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in IREN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.