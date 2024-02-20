HireRight Holdings Corp [HRT] moved up 9.79: Why It’s Important

HireRight Holdings Corp [NYSE: HRT] closed the trading session at $14.13. The company report on February 16, 2024 at 8:00 AM that HireRight to be Acquired by General Atlantic and Stone Point Capital.

Stockholders to Receive $14.35 Per Share in Cash.

HireRight Holdings Corporation (NYSE: HRT) (“HireRight” or the “Company”), a leading provider of global background screening services and workforce solutions, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by investment funds affiliated with General Atlantic, L.P. (“General Atlantic”) and Stone Point Capital LLC (“Stone Point” and together with General Atlantic, the “Sponsors”). The Sponsors are currently the beneficial owners of approximately 75% of the Company’s outstanding shares of common stock. Under the terms of the agreement, the Sponsors will acquire all of the outstanding shares they do not already own for $14.35 per share in cash, which implies a total enterprise value of approximately $1.65 billion.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 5.06 percent and weekly performance of 11.08 percent. The stock has been moved at 39.49 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 10.48 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 45.22 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 280.26K shares, HRT reached to a volume of 12936994 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about HireRight Holdings Corp [HRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HRT shares is $12.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.89. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for HireRight Holdings Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HireRight Holdings Corp is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for HRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for HRT in the course of the last twelve months was 11.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.77.

HRT stock trade performance evaluation

HireRight Holdings Corp [HRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.08. With this latest performance, HRT shares gained by 10.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.50 for HireRight Holdings Corp [HRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.90, while it was recorded at 13.03 for the last single week of trading, and 11.07 for the last 200 days.

HireRight Holdings Corp [HRT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

HireRight Holdings Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.77 and a Current Ratio set at 1.77.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for HireRight Holdings Corp [HRT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, HireRight Holdings Corp posted 0.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 61.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HireRight Holdings Corp go to 3.90%.

HireRight Holdings Corp [HRT]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of HRT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in HRT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in HRT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.