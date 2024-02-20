Barclays plc ADR [BCS] Revenue clocked in at $31.40 billion, down -5.20% YTD: What’s Next?

Barclays plc ADR [NYSE: BCS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.36% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.05%. The company report on February 6, 2024 at 10:40 AM that Barclays appoints Na Wei as Global Head of Leveraged Finance.

With close to 20 years of experience in the Leveraged Finance market, Ms. Wei has extensive industry and product expertise, as well as proven leadership skills and a relentless focus on client coverage.

Barclays today announces the appointment of Na Wei as Global Head of Leveraged Finance, reporting to Travis Barnes and Tom Johnson, Global Co-Heads of Capital Markets at Barclays.

Over the last 12 months, BCS stock dropped by -11.60%. The one-year Barclays plc ADR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.62. The average equity rating for BCS stock is currently 1.94, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $28.30 billion, with 3.96 billion shares outstanding and 3.59 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.33M shares, BCS stock reached a trading volume of 14506920 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Barclays plc ADR [BCS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BCS shares is $10.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BCS stock is a recommendation set at 1.94. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Barclays plc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Barclays plc ADR is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for BCS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.41.

BCS Stock Performance Analysis:

Barclays plc ADR [BCS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.05. With this latest performance, BCS shares gained by 2.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BCS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.81 for Barclays plc ADR [BCS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.57, while it was recorded at 7.30 for the last single week of trading, and 7.56 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Barclays plc ADR Fundamentals:

Barclays plc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 5.13.

BCS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BCS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Barclays plc ADR go to 2.10%.

Barclays plc ADR [BCS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BCS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in BCS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in BCS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.