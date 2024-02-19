why ZimVie Inc [ZIMV] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $13.00

ZimVie Inc [NASDAQ: ZIMV] jumped around 0.09 points on Friday, while shares priced at $20.69 at the close of the session, up 0.44%. The company report on February 7, 2024 at 4:05 PM that ZimVie Announces Launch of Next-Generation TSX® Implant in Japan.

Newest implant innovation is designed for immediacy and peri-implant health.

Compared to the average trading volume of 358.13K shares, ZIMV reached a trading volume of 280751 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ZimVie Inc [ZIMV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZIMV shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZIMV stock is a recommendation set at 4.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for ZimVie Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZimVie Inc is set at 1.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZIMV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.84.

How has ZIMV stock performed recently?

ZimVie Inc [ZIMV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.10. With this latest performance, ZIMV shares gained by 20.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 73.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 72.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZIMV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.53 for ZimVie Inc [ZIMV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.91, while it was recorded at 19.93 for the last single week of trading, and 11.98 for the last 200 days.

ZimVie Inc [ZIMV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

ZimVie Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.66 and a Current Ratio set at 2.91.

Earnings analysis for ZimVie Inc [ZIMV]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ZimVie Inc posted 0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -23.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZIMV.

Insider trade positions for ZimVie Inc [ZIMV]

The top three institutional holders of ZIMV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ZIMV stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ZIMV stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.