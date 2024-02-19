why Radiant Logistics, Inc. [RLGT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $9.50

Radiant Logistics, Inc. [AMEX: RLGT] slipped around -0.15 points on Friday, while shares priced at $5.89 at the close of the session, down -2.48%. The company report on February 12, 2024 at 4:05 PM that RADIANT LOGISTICS ANNOUNCES FURTHER EXPANSION OF ITS SERVICE BY AIR NETWORK WITH NEW OPERATIONS IN SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS.

Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSE American: RLGT), a technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics services company, today announced the continued expansion of its Service By Air (“SBA”) network with a new location in San Antonio, Texas. The San Antonio operation will leverage Radiant’s robust technology platform, purchasing power and global network to provide a comprehensive level of domestic, international and U.S.-Mexico cross-border freight forwarding and logistics services.

Mark and Rebecca Sweat will lead SBA-San Antonio and leverage their over 40 years of combined experience in servicing a diversified base of domestic and international customers with a focus on U.S.-Mexico trade lanes. “We are very excited to be joining Radiant and the SBA network,” said Mr. Sweat. “We were looking for a strategic partner with the vision and resources to help us meet our own goals for growth. With Radiant, we believe we have found a unique opportunity to leverage our own strengths along with the capabilities of the Radiant network to bring additional value to our customers and we are delighted to be flying the Radiant/Service By Air flag here in South Texas.”.

Compared to the average trading volume of 114.80K shares, RLGT reached a trading volume of 134009 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Radiant Logistics, Inc. [RLGT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RLGT shares is $9.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RLGT stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Radiant Logistics, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Radiant Logistics, Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for RLGT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for RLGT in the course of the last twelve months was 7.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

How has RLGT stock performed recently?

Radiant Logistics, Inc. [RLGT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.10. With this latest performance, RLGT shares dropped by -6.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RLGT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.13 for Radiant Logistics, Inc. [RLGT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.35, while it was recorded at 5.93 for the last single week of trading, and 6.41 for the last 200 days.

Radiant Logistics, Inc. [RLGT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Radiant Logistics, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Radiant Logistics, Inc. [RLGT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Radiant Logistics, Inc. posted 0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 54.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RLGT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Radiant Logistics, Inc. go to 24.60%.

Insider trade positions for Radiant Logistics, Inc. [RLGT]

