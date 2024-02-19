why Nova Ltd [NVMI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $183.86

Nova Ltd [NASDAQ: NVMI] jumped around 2.0 points on Friday, while shares priced at $168.95 at the close of the session, up 1.20%. The company report on February 15, 2024 at 7:30 AM that Nova Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results.

Nova (Nasdaq: NVMI) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.

Compared to the average trading volume of 124.13K shares, NVMI reached a trading volume of 142917 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nova Ltd [NVMI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVMI shares is $183.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVMI stock is a recommendation set at 1.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Nova Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nova Ltd is set at 5.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVMI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for NVMI in the course of the last twelve months was 46.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.77.

How has NVMI stock performed recently?

Nova Ltd [NVMI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.16. With this latest performance, NVMI shares gained by 22.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 82.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVMI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.94 for Nova Ltd [NVMI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 140.12, while it was recorded at 160.76 for the last single week of trading, and 119.02 for the last 200 days.

Nova Ltd [NVMI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Nova Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.77 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings analysis for Nova Ltd [NVMI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Nova Ltd posted 1.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 18.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVMI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nova Ltd go to 7.50%.

Insider trade positions for Nova Ltd [NVMI]

