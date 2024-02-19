why Intercontinental Hotels Group ADR [IHG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $82.31

Intercontinental Hotels Group ADR [NYSE: IHG] jumped around 0.19 points on Friday, while shares priced at $97.76 at the close of the session, up 0.19%. The company report on January 18, 2024 at 10:16 AM that IHG Hotels & Resorts Strengthens Leading Position in the Luxury & Lifestyle Segment.

Expansion, expertise and enterprise investment propel momentum in the Americas across six renowned brands.

IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG), one of the world’s leading hotel companies with 19 brands and boosted by its award-winning IHG One Rewards loyalty program, today underlines its growth in the Luxury & Lifestyle segment. Currently, IHG boasts one of the largest Luxury & Lifestyle portfolios in the world, consisting of six acclaimed brands that represent 22 percent of its global pipeline* – nearly double its stake from just five years ago. IHG has driven its ambition forward through a combination of strategic expansion, dedicated Luxury & Lifestyle expertise and significant investments in its wider enterprise platform to fuel brand awareness, consideration and loyalty.

Compared to the average trading volume of 143.22K shares, IHG reached a trading volume of 145163 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Intercontinental Hotels Group ADR [IHG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IHG shares is $82.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IHG stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Societe Generale have made an estimate for Intercontinental Hotels Group ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 07, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intercontinental Hotels Group ADR is set at 1.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for IHG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for IHG in the course of the last twelve months was 20.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.03.

How has IHG stock performed recently?

Intercontinental Hotels Group ADR [IHG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.23. With this latest performance, IHG shares gained by 3.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IHG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.40 for Intercontinental Hotels Group ADR [IHG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 92.79, while it was recorded at 97.07 for the last single week of trading, and 78.04 for the last 200 days.

Intercontinental Hotels Group ADR [IHG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Intercontinental Hotels Group ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.03 and a Current Ratio set at 1.04.

Earnings analysis for Intercontinental Hotels Group ADR [IHG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IHG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Intercontinental Hotels Group ADR go to 18.50%.

Insider trade positions for Intercontinental Hotels Group ADR [IHG]

The top three institutional holders of IHG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in IHG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in IHG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.