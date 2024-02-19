why CSG Systems International Inc. [CSGS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $66.62

CSG Systems International Inc. [NASDAQ: CSGS] slipped around -0.54 points on Friday, while shares priced at $53.09 at the close of the session, down -1.01%. The company report on February 7, 2024 at 4:02 PM that CSG Systems International Announces its 11th Consecutive Year of Increased Dividend Payout.

Board of Directors approves a 7% increase in its quarterly dividend; company approves Q1 2024 dividend.

CSG® (NASDAQ: CSGS) today announced that its Board of Directors approved a 7% increase in the Company’s quarterly cash dividend payment. The new quarterly payment amount has been increased to $0.30 per share of common stock to be paid on March 28, 2024 for shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 15, 2024.

Compared to the average trading volume of 324.88K shares, CSGS reached a trading volume of 167462 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CSG Systems International Inc. [CSGS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSGS shares is $66.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSGS stock is a recommendation set at 1.22. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for CSG Systems International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CSG Systems International Inc. is set at 1.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSGS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSGS in the course of the last twelve months was 15.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.54.

How has CSGS stock performed recently?

CSG Systems International Inc. [CSGS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.14. With this latest performance, CSGS shares gained by 1.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSGS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.02 for CSG Systems International Inc. [CSGS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.02, while it was recorded at 53.37 for the last single week of trading, and 51.64 for the last 200 days.

CSG Systems International Inc. [CSGS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

CSG Systems International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.54 and a Current Ratio set at 1.54.

Earnings analysis for CSG Systems International Inc. [CSGS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CSG Systems International Inc. posted 1.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.94/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSGS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSG Systems International Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for CSG Systems International Inc. [CSGS]

