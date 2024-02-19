why ATN International Inc [ATNI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $47.67

ATN International Inc [NASDAQ: ATNI] slipped around -0.28 points on Friday, while shares priced at $38.07 at the close of the session, down -0.73%. The company report on February 7, 2024 at 11:45 AM that ATN To Host Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call On February 22, 2024.

Compared to the average trading volume of 84.56K shares, ATNI reached a trading volume of 137363 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ATN International Inc [ATNI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATNI shares is $47.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATNI stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for ATN International Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 30, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ATN International Inc is set at 1.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATNI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.76.

How has ATNI stock performed recently?

ATN International Inc [ATNI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.77. With this latest performance, ATNI shares gained by 6.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATNI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.94 for ATN International Inc [ATNI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.41, while it was recorded at 36.97 for the last single week of trading, and 35.45 for the last 200 days.

ATN International Inc [ATNI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

ATN International Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.95 and a Current Ratio set at 1.02.

Earnings analysis for ATN International Inc [ATNI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ATN International Inc posted -0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -325.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATNI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATN International Inc go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for ATN International Inc [ATNI]

