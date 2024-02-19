Wall Street Analyst Downgrade BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation [BKCC]. What else is Wall St. saying

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation [NASDAQ: BKCC] closed the trading session at $3.77. The company report on January 26, 2024 at 4:01 PM that BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation to Report Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings on March 5, 2024.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) (“BlackRock Capital Investment” or the “Company”) announced today that it will report earnings for the fourth quarter 2023 on Tuesday, March 5, 2024 after the close of the financial markets.

BlackRock Capital Investment invites all interested persons to attend its webcast/teleconference at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 to discuss its fourth quarter 2023 financial results. The Company’s fourth quarter earnings release will be available in the investor relations section of its website, www.blackrockbkcc.com.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -2.58 percent and weekly performance of 1.62 percent. The stock has been moved at 7.71 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.58 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 3.86 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 192.90K shares, BKCC reached to a volume of 153238 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation [BKCC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BKCC shares is $3.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BKCC stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for BKCC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86.

BKCC stock trade performance evaluation

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation [BKCC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.62. With this latest performance, BKCC shares dropped by -2.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BKCC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.06 for BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation [BKCC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.86, while it was recorded at 3.76 for the last single week of trading, and 3.57 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation [BKCC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation posted 0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 22.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BKCC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation go to 3.00%.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation [BKCC]: Institutional Ownership

