Similarweb Ltd [SMWB] moved up 0.60: Why It’s Important

Similarweb Ltd [NYSE: SMWB] closed the trading session at $8.37. The company report on February 13, 2024 at 4:30 PM that Similarweb Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Results.

Delivers positive free cash for the first time since IPO.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 57.04 percent and weekly performance of 19.40 percent. The stock has been moved at 35.44 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 49.20 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 63.16 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 139.99K shares, SMWB reached to a volume of 280730 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Similarweb Ltd [SMWB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SMWB shares is $10.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SMWB stock is a recommendation set at 1.14. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Similarweb Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 15, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Similarweb Ltd is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for SMWB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 42.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.07.

SMWB stock trade performance evaluation

Similarweb Ltd [SMWB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.40. With this latest performance, SMWB shares gained by 49.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMWB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.27 for Similarweb Ltd [SMWB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.82, while it was recorded at 7.58 for the last single week of trading, and 6.00 for the last 200 days.

Similarweb Ltd [SMWB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Similarweb Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.73.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Similarweb Ltd [SMWB] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Similarweb Ltd posted -0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 43.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SMWB.

Similarweb Ltd [SMWB]: Institutional Ownership

