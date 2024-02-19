Pearson plc ADR [PSO] Is Currently -0.16 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Pearson plc ADR [NYSE: PSO] loss -0.16% or -0.02 points to close at $12.18 with a heavy trading volume of 172344 shares. The company report on January 30, 2024 at 9:00 AM that Pearson opens bookings for new PTE Core English proficiency test for Canadian economic migration visa purposes.

Pearson (FTSE: PSON.L), the world’s leading learning company, today announced that bookings are now open for PTE Core, its newest English language proficiency test. PTE Core received approval from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) last year and can now be taken to provide proof of English language proficiency for the purposes of permanent economic immigration to Canada or Canadian citizenship. The first PTE Core tests can be taken from February 12 onwards.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

PTE Core is a new addition to the Pearson Test of English portfolio, sharing many of the unique characteristics of PTE Academic. It is a two-hour, computer-based exam taken in a test centre environment that tests four key English language skills: speaking, listening, reading, and writing. The key difference is that PTE Core is relevant for the vocational test taker, designed with a real-life, non-academic focus. It was created to meet Canada’s specific migration needs and the IRCC’s language proficiency requirements, but could be used to assess the English proficiency of vocational test takers in any country.

The daily chart for PSO points out that the company has recorded 17.34% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 323.35K shares, PSO reached to a volume of 172344 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Pearson plc ADR [PSO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSO shares is $13.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Pearson plc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pearson plc ADR is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for PSO in the course of the last twelve months was 9.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.05.

Trading performance analysis for PSO stock

Pearson plc ADR [PSO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.42. With this latest performance, PSO shares dropped by -0.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.48 for Pearson plc ADR [PSO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.15, while it was recorded at 12.00 for the last single week of trading, and 11.15 for the last 200 days.

Pearson plc ADR [PSO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Pearson plc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.05 and a Current Ratio set at 2.15.

Pearson plc ADR [PSO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PSO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pearson plc ADR go to 8.40%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Pearson plc ADR [PSO]

The top three institutional holders of PSO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in PSO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in PSO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.