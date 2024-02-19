ONE Group Hospitality Inc [STKS] stock Downgrade by Wedbush analyst, price target now $6.50

ONE Group Hospitality Inc [NASDAQ: STKS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.67% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.99%. The company report on January 4, 2024 at 4:05 PM that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (“The ONE Group” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: STKS), today announced its participation at the 26th Annual ICR Conference and the Jefferies 13th Annual Winter Consumer Summit.

Over the last 12 months, STKS stock dropped by -56.61%. The one-year ONE Group Hospitality Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 54.56. The average equity rating for STKS stock is currently 1.67, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $123.20 million, with 31.74 million shares outstanding and 24.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 91.67K shares, STKS stock reached a trading volume of 165092 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ONE Group Hospitality Inc [STKS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STKS shares is $8.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STKS stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for ONE Group Hospitality Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ONE Group Hospitality Inc is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for STKS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.71.

STKS Stock Performance Analysis:

ONE Group Hospitality Inc [STKS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.99. With this latest performance, STKS shares dropped by -15.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STKS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.22 for ONE Group Hospitality Inc [STKS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.08, while it was recorded at 4.02 for the last single week of trading, and 5.97 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ONE Group Hospitality Inc Fundamentals:

ONE Group Hospitality Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.79 and a Current Ratio set at 0.92.

STKS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ONE Group Hospitality Inc posted 0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 18.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STKS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ONE Group Hospitality Inc go to 1.20%.

ONE Group Hospitality Inc [STKS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of STKS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in STKS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in STKS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.