Northland Capital lifts DZS Inc [DZSI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

DZS Inc [NASDAQ: DZSI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -11.69% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -17.07%. The company report on February 9, 2024 at 4:30 PM that DZS Inc. Receives Expected Nasdaq Delisting Determination, Plans to Request Hearing by February 13.

The Company intends to request a hearing regarding the Staff Determination before a Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the “Hearings Panel”) and seek a further stay of any suspension or delisting action pending the hearing process and an additional extension period until August 3, 2024 in accordance with the procedures set forth in the Staff Determination.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Over the last 12 months, DZSI stock dropped by -89.23%. The one-year DZS Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 81.24. The average equity rating for DZSI stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $43.68 million, with 30.97 million shares outstanding and 16.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 214.18K shares, DZSI stock reached a trading volume of 152978 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on DZS Inc [DZSI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DZSI shares is $7.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DZSI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for DZS Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DZS Inc is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for DZSI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.96.

DZSI Stock Performance Analysis:

DZS Inc [DZSI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.07. With this latest performance, DZSI shares dropped by -13.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DZSI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.82 for DZS Inc [DZSI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6155, while it was recorded at 1.4520 for the last single week of trading, and 2.7422 for the last 200 days.

Insight into DZS Inc Fundamentals:

DZS Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.01 and a Current Ratio set at 1.36.

DZSI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, DZS Inc posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -128.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DZSI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DZS Inc go to 20.00%.

DZS Inc [DZSI] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of DZSI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in DZSI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in DZSI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.