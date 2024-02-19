Northland Capital lifts Clearfield Inc [CLFD] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Clearfield Inc [NASDAQ: CLFD] loss -2.19% on the last trading session, reaching $30.36 price per share at the time. The company report on February 1, 2024 at 4:00 PM that Clearfield Reports Fiscal First Quarter 2024 Results.

Repurchased approximately $12 million in shares under Share Repurchase Program, leaving $21 million available for additional repurchases.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Announced a new product – a smaller vault which is designed to reduce deployment time and lower the cost of total deployment.

If compared to the average trading volume of 294.34K shares, CLFD reached a trading volume of 159141 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Clearfield Inc [CLFD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLFD shares is $31.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLFD stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Clearfield Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clearfield Inc is set at 1.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLFD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLFD in the course of the last twelve months was 24.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 7.29.

Trading performance analysis for CLFD stock

Clearfield Inc [CLFD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.19. With this latest performance, CLFD shares gained by 19.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLFD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.91 for Clearfield Inc [CLFD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.99, while it was recorded at 30.32 for the last single week of trading, and 33.89 for the last 200 days.

Clearfield Inc [CLFD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Clearfield Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.29 and a Current Ratio set at 11.09.

Clearfield Inc [CLFD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Clearfield Inc posted 0.67/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.65/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLFD.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Clearfield Inc [CLFD]

The top three institutional holders of CLFD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CLFD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CLFD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.