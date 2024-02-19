New Pacific Metals Corp [NEWP] Is Currently -4.39 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

New Pacific Metals Corp [AMEX: NEWP] loss -4.39% or -0.05 points to close at $1.09 with a heavy trading volume of 152099 shares. The company report on February 13, 2024 at 5:05 PM that NEW PACIFIC REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTH ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023.

New Pacific Metals Corp. (“New Pacific” or the “Company”) reports its financial results for the three and six months ended December 31, 2023. All figures are expressed in US dollars unless otherwise stated.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

The daily chart for NEWP points out that the company has recorded -53.22% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 219.42K shares, NEWP reached to a volume of 152099 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about New Pacific Metals Corp [NEWP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEWP shares is $4.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEWP stock is a recommendation set at 1.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New Pacific Metals Corp is set at 0.09 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15.

Trading performance analysis for NEWP stock

New Pacific Metals Corp [NEWP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.17. With this latest performance, NEWP shares dropped by -29.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEWP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.26 for New Pacific Metals Corp [NEWP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5691, while it was recorded at 1.1140 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9924 for the last 200 days.

New Pacific Metals Corp [NEWP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

New Pacific Metals Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 23.22 and a Current Ratio set at 23.22.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at New Pacific Metals Corp [NEWP]

The top three institutional holders of NEWP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in NEWP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in NEWP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.