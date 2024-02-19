Market cap of MDJM Ltd [MDJH] reaches 19.39M – now what?

MDJM Ltd [NASDAQ: MDJH] jumped around 0.21 points on Friday, while shares priced at $1.66 at the close of the session, up 14.48%. The company report on January 23, 2024 at 7:30 AM that MDJM LTD Issues Letter to Shareholders Regarding Strategic Focus and Progress in UK Market Initiatives.

MDJM LTD (Nasdaq: MDJH) (the “Company” or “MDJM”), an integrated global culture-driven asset management company, today issued the following letter to shareholders from its Chairman and CEO, Siping Xu, providing an update on the Company’s strategic shift since August 2022, which has been focusing on the integration of cultural arts and hotel services in the UK market, along with its vision for global expansion and value creation.

Compared to the average trading volume of 10.45K shares, MDJH reached a trading volume of 164614 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about MDJM Ltd [MDJH]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for MDJM Ltd is set at 0.16 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

How has MDJH stock performed recently?

MDJM Ltd [MDJH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 36.07. With this latest performance, MDJH shares gained by 30.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDJH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.68 for MDJM Ltd [MDJH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3159, while it was recorded at 1.3702 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6186 for the last 200 days.

MDJM Ltd [MDJH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

MDJM Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.90 and a Current Ratio set at 6.90.

Insider trade positions for MDJM Ltd [MDJH]

The top three institutional holders of MDJH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in MDJH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in MDJH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.