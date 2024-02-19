Market Analysts see Werewolf Therapeutics Inc [HOWL] gaining to $9. Time to buy?

Werewolf Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: HOWL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 9.37% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.08%. The company report on January 8, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Werewolf Therapeutics Provides Business Update and Highlights 2024 Strategic Outlook.

– Prioritizing development of wholly owned clinical assets, WTX-124 and WTX-330; key updates from both INDUKINETM programs anticipated in 2024 -.

– WTX-124: updated interim monotherapy dose-escalation data and initial combination dose escalation data from Phase 1/1b clinical trial expected in 1H 2024 -.

Over the last 12 months, HOWL stock rose by 99.71%. The one-year Werewolf Therapeutics Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 46.17. The average equity rating for HOWL stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $249.35 million, with 31.43 million shares outstanding and 22.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 266.48K shares, HOWL stock reached a trading volume of 162991 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Werewolf Therapeutics Inc [HOWL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HOWL shares is $12.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HOWL stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Werewolf Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Werewolf Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOWL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.60.

HOWL Stock Performance Analysis:

Werewolf Therapeutics Inc [HOWL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.08. With this latest performance, HOWL shares gained by 54.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 178.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 99.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOWL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.18 for Werewolf Therapeutics Inc [HOWL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.50, while it was recorded at 6.23 for the last single week of trading, and 3.15 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Werewolf Therapeutics Inc Fundamentals:

Werewolf Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.64 and a Current Ratio set at 9.64.

HOWL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Werewolf Therapeutics Inc posted -0.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.55/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 29.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HOWL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Werewolf Therapeutics Inc go to 8.10%.

Werewolf Therapeutics Inc [HOWL] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of HOWL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in HOWL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in HOWL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.