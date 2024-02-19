Market Analysts see Pampa Energia SA ADR [PAM] gaining to $56. Time to buy?

Pampa Energia SA ADR [NYSE: PAM] price plunged by -2.40 percent to reach at -$1.04. The company report on November 8, 2023 at 3:40 PM that Pampa Energia Announces Nine-Month Period and Third Quarter 2023 Results.

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)(Buenos Aires Stock Exchange:PAMP), an independent company with active participation in Argentina’s electricity and gas value chain, announces the results for the nine-month period and quarter ended on September 30, 2023.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Pampa’s financial information adopts US$ as functional currency, converted into AR$ at transactional nominal exchange rate (‘FX’). However, for our affiliates, Transener and TGS, their figures are adjusted for inflation as of September 30, 2023, and then translated into US$ at the period’s closing FX. The reported figures in US$ from previous periods remain unchanged.

The one-year PAM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.18. The average equity rating for PAM stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Pampa Energia SA ADR [PAM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAM shares is $47.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Pampa Energia SA ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pampa Energia SA ADR is set at 1.80 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.67.

PAM Stock Performance Analysis:

Pampa Energia SA ADR [PAM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.95. With this latest performance, PAM shares dropped by -10.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.48 for Pampa Energia SA ADR [PAM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.59, while it was recorded at 43.27 for the last single week of trading, and 42.38 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pampa Energia SA ADR Fundamentals:

Pampa Energia SA ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.92 and a Current Ratio set at 2.21.

PAM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pampa Energia SA ADR posted 2.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.78/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 220.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pampa Energia SA ADR go to 7.60%.

Pampa Energia SA ADR [PAM] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of PAM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in PAM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in PAM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.