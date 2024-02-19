Market Analysts see Methanex Corp. [MEOH] gaining to $60. Time to buy?

Methanex Corp. [NASDAQ: MEOH] traded at a high on Friday, posting a 0.60 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $47.05. The company report on January 31, 2024 at 5:00 PM that Methanex Reports Higher Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings as Methanol Prices Strengthen; Geismar 3 in Start Up Process.

Except where otherwise noted, all currency amounts are stated in United States dollars.

Net income attributable to Methanex shareholders of $33 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $148 million in the fourth quarter. The average realized price in the fourth quarter was $322 per tonne compared to $303 per tonne in the third quarter of 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 179474 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Methanex Corp. stands at 2.73% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.56%.

The market cap for MEOH stock reached $3.17 billion, with 67.39 million shares outstanding and 66.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 249.11K shares, MEOH reached a trading volume of 179474 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Methanex Corp. [MEOH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MEOH shares is $55.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MEOH stock is a recommendation set at 1.73. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Methanex Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Methanex Corp. is set at 1.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for MEOH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for MEOH in the course of the last twelve months was 74.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.81.

How has MEOH stock performed recently?

Methanex Corp. [MEOH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.28. With this latest performance, MEOH shares gained by 8.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MEOH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.30 for Methanex Corp. [MEOH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.60, while it was recorded at 46.04 for the last single week of trading, and 43.33 for the last 200 days.

Methanex Corp. [MEOH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Methanex Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.81 and a Current Ratio set at 1.14.

Earnings analysis for Methanex Corp. [MEOH]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Methanex Corp. posted 1.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.94/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 18.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MEOH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Methanex Corp. go to 13.20%.

Insider trade positions for Methanex Corp. [MEOH]

