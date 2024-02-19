Market Analysts see First Bancshares Inc Miss [FBMS] gaining to $34. Time to buy?

First Bancshares Inc Miss [NASDAQ: FBMS] traded at a high on Friday, posting a 0.08 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $25.00. The company report on January 30, 2024 at 5:25 PM that The First Bancshares to Participate in the Janney CEO Forum.

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBMS), holding company for The First Bank, (www.thefirstbank.com) will participate in the Janney CEO Forum which is being held January 31, 2024 – February 1, 2024 at the Hyatt Regency Resort & Spa at Gainey Ranch, Scottsdale, Arizona, and will have one-on-one meetings with certain bank stock analysts and investors.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

The presentation prepared for use during these meetings is available at the company’s website www.thefirstbank.com under Investor Relations>Presentations and Press Releases>Presentations.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 152020 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of First Bancshares Inc Miss stands at 2.66% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.97%.

The market cap for FBMS stock reached $777.25 million, with 31.40 million shares outstanding and 27.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 124.35K shares, FBMS reached a trading volume of 152020 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about First Bancshares Inc Miss [FBMS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FBMS shares is $30.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FBMS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for First Bancshares Inc Miss shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 29, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Bancshares Inc Miss is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for FBMS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for FBMS in the course of the last twelve months was 7.80.

How has FBMS stock performed recently?

First Bancshares Inc Miss [FBMS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.18. With this latest performance, FBMS shares dropped by -7.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FBMS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.01 for First Bancshares Inc Miss [FBMS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.10, while it was recorded at 24.53 for the last single week of trading, and 27.16 for the last 200 days.

First Bancshares Inc Miss [FBMS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

First Bancshares Inc Miss’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Earnings analysis for First Bancshares Inc Miss [FBMS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, First Bancshares Inc Miss posted 0.52/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.71/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -26.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FBMS.

Insider trade positions for First Bancshares Inc Miss [FBMS]

The top three institutional holders of FBMS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in FBMS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in FBMS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.