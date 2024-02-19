Market Analysts see Esco Technologies, Inc. [ESE] gaining to $18. Time to buy?

Esco Technologies, Inc. [NYSE: ESE] surged by $1.0 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $104.76. The company report on February 8, 2024 at 4:15 PM that ESCO Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results.

– Q1 Sales increase 6% to $218 Million – $294 Million in Q1 Orders / Book-to-bill of 1.35x – Q1 GAAP EPS $0.59 / Adjusted EPS $0.62 -.

Esco Technologies, Inc. stock has also gained 7.18% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ESE stock has inclined by 0.22% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 2.65% and lost -10.48% year-on date.

The market cap for ESE stock reached $2.70 billion, with 25.79 million shares outstanding and 25.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 102.13K shares, ESE reached a trading volume of 177535 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Esco Technologies, Inc. [ESE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ESE shares is $121.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ESE stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Sidoti have made an estimate for Esco Technologies, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Esco Technologies, Inc. is set at 2.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for ESE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for ESE in the course of the last twelve months was 39.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.31.

ESE stock trade performance evaluation

Esco Technologies, Inc. [ESE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.18. With this latest performance, ESE shares gained by 4.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ESE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.20 for Esco Technologies, Inc. [ESE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 106.51, while it was recorded at 101.27 for the last single week of trading, and 102.40 for the last 200 days.

Esco Technologies, Inc. [ESE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Esco Technologies, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.31 and a Current Ratio set at 1.98.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Esco Technologies, Inc. [ESE] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Esco Technologies, Inc. posted 0.76/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.71/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ESE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Esco Technologies, Inc. go to 15.00%.

Esco Technologies, Inc. [ESE]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ESE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ESE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ESE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.