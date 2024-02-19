Market Analysts see Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc [BCSF] gaining to $12. Time to buy?

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc [NYSE: BCSF] price plunged by 0.00 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on January 30, 2024 at 4:30 PM that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. Schedules Earnings Release for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2023.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE: BCSF, the “Company”) today announced it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 on Tuesday, February 27, 2024 after market close. Management will host a conference call on Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s financial results.

The one-year BCSF stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.26. The average equity rating for BCSF stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc [BCSF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BCSF shares is $15.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BCSF stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for BCSF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for BCSF in the course of the last twelve months was 8.71.

BCSF Stock Performance Analysis:

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc [BCSF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.47. With this latest performance, BCSF shares gained by 0.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BCSF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.59 for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc [BCSF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.30, while it was recorded at 15.16 for the last single week of trading, and 14.68 for the last 200 days.

BCSF Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc posted 0.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.41/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -9.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BCSF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc go to 5.35%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc [BCSF] Institutonal Ownership Details

