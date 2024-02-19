Luna Innovations Inc [LUNA] Is Currently -2.11 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Luna Innovations Inc [NASDAQ: LUNA] loss -2.11% or -0.16 points to close at $7.42 with a heavy trading volume of 142163 shares. The company report on January 11, 2024 at 8:30 AM that Luna to Present at Needham Growth Conference.

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ: LUNA), a global leader in advanced fiber optic-based technology, today announced that company executives will participate in the 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference in New York City, New York. Scott Graeff, President and CEO; George Gomez- Quintero, CFO; and Brian Soller, CTO and EVP, Corporate Development, will present on Thursday, January 18, 2024, at 8:45 a.m. ET. A webcast of the presentation will be posted on the investor relations section of Luna’s website at http://ir.lunainc.com/ and can be accessed at https://wsw.com/webcast/needham134/luna/2252448. A replay of the presentation will be available following the event. Management will also conduct meetings with investors throughout the conference. To arrange a meeting, please contact conferences@needhamco.com.

The daily chart for LUNA points out that the company has recorded 5.85% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 148.93K shares, LUNA reached to a volume of 142163 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Luna Innovations Inc [LUNA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LUNA shares is $9.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LUNA stock is a recommendation set at 1.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Luna Innovations Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Luna Innovations Inc is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for LUNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18.

Trading performance analysis for LUNA stock

Luna Innovations Inc [LUNA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.13. With this latest performance, LUNA shares gained by 6.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LUNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.83 for Luna Innovations Inc [LUNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.95, while it was recorded at 7.43 for the last single week of trading, and 7.28 for the last 200 days.

Luna Innovations Inc [LUNA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Luna Innovations Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.62 and a Current Ratio set at 2.86.

Luna Innovations Inc [LUNA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Luna Innovations Inc posted 0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -11.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LUNA.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Luna Innovations Inc [LUNA]

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Luna Innovations Inc [LUNA]