LanzaTech Global Inc [LNZA] stock Initiated by Janney analyst, price target now $10

LanzaTech Global Inc [NASDAQ: LNZA] closed the trading session at $3.70. The company report on February 9, 2024 at 8:00 AM that LanzaTech Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -26.44 percent and weekly performance of 3.35 percent. The stock has been moved at -41.55 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -11.90 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -14.75 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 208.09K shares, LNZA reached to a volume of 161632 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about LanzaTech Global Inc [LNZA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LNZA shares is $9.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LNZA stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Janney have made an estimate for LanzaTech Global Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LanzaTech Global Inc is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for LNZA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.65.

LNZA stock trade performance evaluation

LanzaTech Global Inc [LNZA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.35. With this latest performance, LNZA shares dropped by -11.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LNZA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.12 for LanzaTech Global Inc [LNZA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.47, while it was recorded at 3.76 for the last single week of trading, and 5.02 for the last 200 days.

LanzaTech Global Inc [LNZA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

LanzaTech Global Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.26 and a Current Ratio set at 5.26.

LanzaTech Global Inc [LNZA]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of LNZA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in LNZA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in LNZA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.