KB Financial Group Inc ADR [KB] Stock trading around $50.55 per share: What’s Next?

KB Financial Group Inc ADR [NYSE: KB] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.45% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.50%.

“Building the future of generative AI requires democratizing access to the technology,” says Byung-Gon Chun, CEO of FriendliAI. “With Friendli Serverless Endpoints, we’re removing the complicated infrastructure and GPU optimization hurdles that hold back innovation. Now, anyone can seamlessly integrate state-of-the-art models like Llama 2 and Stable Diffusion into their workflows at low costs and high speeds, unlocking incredible possibilities for text generation, image creation, and beyond.”.

Over the last 12 months, KB stock rose by 27.01%. The one-year KB Financial Group Inc ADR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.55. The average equity rating for KB stock is currently 1.18, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $19.33 billion, with 389.63 million shares outstanding and 382.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 207.33K shares, KB stock reached a trading volume of 149981 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on KB Financial Group Inc ADR [KB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KB shares is $57.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KB stock is a recommendation set at 1.18. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CLSA have made an estimate for KB Financial Group Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KB Financial Group Inc ADR is set at 1.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for KB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for KB in the course of the last twelve months was 4.29.

KB Stock Performance Analysis:

KB Financial Group Inc ADR [KB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.50. With this latest performance, KB shares gained by 36.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.40 for KB Financial Group Inc ADR [KB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.96, while it was recorded at 50.44 for the last single week of trading, and 39.91 for the last 200 days.

Insight into KB Financial Group Inc ADR Fundamentals:

KB Financial Group Inc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.16.

KB Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, KB Financial Group Inc ADR posted 0.78/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.52/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -48.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KB Financial Group Inc ADR go to 13.60%.

KB Financial Group Inc ADR [KB] Institutonal Ownership Details

