JMP Securities lifts Sportradar Group AG [SRAD] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Sportradar Group AG [NASDAQ: SRAD] loss -1.73% on the last trading session, reaching $10.22 price per share at the time. The company report on January 30, 2024 at 2:00 AM that Sportradar Announces Automated Odds Recalculation Tool, Alpha Odds, Boosted Client Profits by Average of 10% in 2023.

Since 2022 and first to market, Sportradar has been transforming the status quo for trading betting markets.

Achieves PwC ISAE 3402 Type1 certification, validating the accuracy of its financial reconciliation processes.

If compared to the average trading volume of 306.37K shares, SRAD reached a trading volume of 180020 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SRAD shares is $13.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SRAD stock is a recommendation set at 1.75. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Sportradar Group AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sportradar Group AG is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for SRAD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for SRAD in the course of the last twelve months was 12.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.56.

Sportradar Group AG [SRAD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.20. With this latest performance, SRAD shares dropped by -8.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SRAD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.41 for Sportradar Group AG [SRAD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.73, while it was recorded at 10.31 for the last single week of trading, and 11.33 for the last 200 days.

Sportradar Group AG’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.56 and a Current Ratio set at 1.56.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sportradar Group AG posted -0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -400.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SRAD.

