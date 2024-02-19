JMP Securities lifts AFC Gamma Inc [AFCG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

AFC Gamma Inc [NASDAQ: AFCG] jumped around 0.01 points on Friday, while shares priced at $11.71 at the close of the session, up 0.09%. The company report on February 7, 2024 at 4:05 PM that AFC Gamma Closes Two Syndicated Commercial Real Estate Loans.

Commercial Real Estate Transactions Totaling $56.4 million during January 2024.

Compared to the average trading volume of 137.39K shares, AFCG reached a trading volume of 176188 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AFC Gamma Inc [AFCG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AFCG shares is $15.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AFCG stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for AFC Gamma Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AFC Gamma Inc is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFCG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for AFCG in the course of the last twelve months was 12.70.

How has AFCG stock performed recently?

AFC Gamma Inc [AFCG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.35. With this latest performance, AFCG shares gained by 0.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFCG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.78 for AFC Gamma Inc [AFCG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.96, while it was recorded at 11.48 for the last single week of trading, and 12.10 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for AFC Gamma Inc [AFCG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AFC Gamma Inc posted 0.62/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.58/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AFCG.

Insider trade positions for AFC Gamma Inc [AFCG]

