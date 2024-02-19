Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc [IKT] is 85.83% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: IKT] traded at a low on Friday, posting a -0.42 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $2.36. The company report on February 7, 2024 at 7:55 AM that Inhibikase Therapeutics Announces Preliminary Outcomes of its Pre-NDA Meeting with the FDA on the Pathway for Approval for IkT-001Pro in Blood and Gastrointestinal Cancers.

– The Company continues to progress the 201 Trial evaluating risvodetinib in untreated Parkinson’s disease -.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 135958 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc stands at 9.96% while the volatility over the past one month is 17.02%.

The market cap for IKT stock reached $14.61 million, with 6.19 million shares outstanding and 5.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 184.77K shares, IKT reached a trading volume of 135958 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc [IKT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IKT shares is $27.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IKT stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for IKT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 45.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.72.

How has IKT stock performed recently?

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc [IKT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.94. With this latest performance, IKT shares gained by 35.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IKT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.56 for Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc [IKT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.87, while it was recorded at 2.46 for the last single week of trading, and 2.19 for the last 200 days.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc [IKT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.40 and a Current Ratio set at 6.40.

Earnings analysis for Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc [IKT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc posted -1.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IKT.

Insider trade positions for Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc [IKT]

